Market Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher post RBI policy; PSU banks rise most Updated : February 06, 2020 03:39 PM IST Indian markets ended higher as the RBI maintained status quo on key policy rates and announced certain relief measures for real estate and MSME sectors. The BSE Sensex ended 163 points higher at 41,306, while the Nifty50 index settled 49 points at 12,138. Housing Finance companies surged after the Central Bank provided an extension of the timeline for commercial real estate projects.