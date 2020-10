Indian indices recovered from the previous session to end higher on Friday mainly led by gains in the financials, metal and pharma sectors. The Sensex ended 254 points higher at 39,983 while the Nifty rose 82 points to settle at 11,762.

However, both Sensex and Nifty ended over a percent lower for the week.

Broader markets were also higher for the day with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up 1.1 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

On the Nifty50 index, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, BPCL, Hindalco, and Divi's Labs were the top gainers for the day while UPL, HCL Tech, M&M, RIL and Asian Paints led the losses.

Among sectors, Nifty Metal was the best performing scetors, surging 4.1 percent for the day led by JSW Steel, JSPL, and Tata Steel, up 5-7 percent.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank jumped 1.9 percent today after falling 3.4 percent in the previous session. Nifty Fin Services and Nifty Pharma also added around 1.4 percent each. However, Nifty IT and Nifty Media ended the day in the red, down 0.1-0.3 percent each.

Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) shares gained over 4 percent after government sources told CNBC-TV18 that hopefully the expression of Interest (EoI) timeline for the firm's stake sale will not need a further extension. The competition will be key in BPCL stake sale and will help the government get a better price, they added.

United Phosphorus Ltd (UPL) share price plunged 7.5 percent after KPMG, the auditor of the company's material arm UPL Corporation resigned citing no reason.