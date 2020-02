Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday, in line with global peers, led by gains in banks, auto, and metal stocks. The rise in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC, and Maruti also lifted the indices.

The BSE Sensex ended 236 points higher at 41,216, while the Nifty50 index settled 76 points higher at 12,108. Meanwhile, broader markets underperformed benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap index and Nifty Smallcap index down 0.2 percent and 0.03 percent, respectively.

Global sentiment was also upbeat as a slowdown in the rate of new infections in the coronavirus outbreak provided some relief. Asian shares traded higher after the US markets closed at record highs. The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.9 percent.

Back home, GAIL, JSW Steel, Bharti Infratel, NTPC, and Maruti Suzuki were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while Yes Bank, BPCL, Bharti Airtel, M&M, and Britannia led the losses.

All sectoral indices, except Nifty FMCG and Nifty Realty, were positive for the day. Nifty Media was the best performing sector, up 1.7 percent, followed by Nifty Metal, up 0.9 percent. Nifty Bank also rose 0.7 percent, while Nifty Auto added 0.4 percent for the day. Nifty Pharma also rose by 0.8 percent. However, Nifty FMCG shed 0.3 percent and Nifty Realty fell 0.2 percent on Tuesday.