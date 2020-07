Market

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher led by IT stocks; Infosys surges 9.5% post Q1

Updated : July 16, 2020 03:38 PM IST

The Sensex ended 420 points higher at 36,471 while the Nifty rose 122 points to settle at 10,740.

The stock lifted the Nifty IT index up nearly 3 percent. L&T Infotech, Mphasis, Mindtree, and HCL Tech were also up 1.5-4.5 percent.