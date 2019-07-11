Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher led by gains in autos, banking stocks; Zee Entertainment surges 7.5%
Updated : July 11, 2019 04:19 PM IST
Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Thursday, driven by gains in metals, autos, and financials.
The Sensex ended 266 points higher at 38,823, while the broader Nifty50 index added 84 points to end at 11,583.
Nifty Media index surged nearly 4 percent led by gains in Zee, which rose 7.5 percent on hopes of the stake sale.
