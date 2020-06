Indian shares ended higher on Friday, helped by gains in financials, auto, and metal stocks. Meanwhile, Asian stocks erased early losses and were poised for their biggest weekly rise since 2011.

The Sensex ended 306 points higher at 34,287 while the Nifty rose 113 points to settle at 10,142. Both the indices ended with second straight weekly gains, up around 6 percent each.

Tata Motors, SBI, Bharti Infratel, Tata Steel, and Hindalco were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while, TCS, HUL, Bajaj Auto, Cipla, and Nestle led the losses.

Among individual stocks, SBI surged nearly 9 percent after the company reported net profit of Rs 3,580.81 crore in Q4FY20 as asset quality improved.

Tata Steel was also up over 6 percent after Morgan Stanley retained its bullish views on the stocks and indicated an upsid of 28 percent in a recent report.

Reliance Industries rose as much as 2.42 percent in intraday deals to hit a record high of Rs 1,618 after it said Mubadala Investment Co will buy a 1.85 percent stake in its digital unit, Jio Platforms, for Rs 9,093 crore. However, the stock ended on a flat note.