Indian stocks ended higher on Tuesday, in line with Asian shares, following a fresh rout in oil prices. The BSE Sensex ended 371 points higher at 32,114, while the NSE Nifty added 98 points to settle at 9,381 led by gains in financial stocks.

The fall in oil prices also pushed Asian shares and US stock futures into the red on Tuesday, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipping 0.3 percent.

Oil prices declined sharply over worries about limited capacity to store crude worldwide and expectations that fuel demand may recover slowly in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

Financials extended gains for a second straight session after the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it would open a special liquidity facility for Rs 50,000 crore for mutual funds to ease liquidity strain.

The Nifty Banking Index climbed 3.3 percent while the Nifty Private Bank Index and Nifty Fin Services advanced 4 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively. Indusind Bank was the top gainer on Nifty50, up 17 percent following its quarterly results. Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Axis Bank, and Bajaj Finserv were the other top gainers.

Meanwhile, Sun Pharma, IOC, NTPC, Vedanta, and Nestle led the losses.