Market
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher led by financial, energy stocks; BPCL gains 4%, Bajaj Finance up 3.5%
Updated : October 16, 2019 03:47 PM IST
Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday led by gains in financials, energy and IT stocks.
The Sensex ended 93 points higher at 38,599, while the broader Nifty50 index added 36 points to end the day at 11,464.
BPCL, Bajaj Finance, Zee, Grasim, and ONGC were the top gainers on the Nifty50.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more