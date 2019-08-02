Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher led by auto, IT stocks; Bharti Airtel surges 7%
Updated : August 02, 2019 05:12 PM IST
The Sensex ended 100 points higher at 37,118 while the broader Nifty50 index added 17 points to end the day at 10,997,
Heavyweights HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, TCS, and Asian Paints were the top contributors to the indices.
The Nifty Auto index rose the most, up 1.1 percent, followed by Nifty IT, up 0.6 percent.
