Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher; Infosys surges 7%, Sun Pharma up 3%

Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Monday, led by Infosys, which was up 7 percent, after the IT major firm reported strong Q1 numbers and raised its revenue forecast. Infosys increased its revenue growth guidance for FY20 to 8.5-10 percent in constant currency. In April quarter, Infosys had said it expected revenue growth of 7.5-9.5 percent in FY 2019-20.

Broader Asian shares were also buoyant after China’s second-quarter economic growth came in line with consensus. Shanghai and Hong Kong stock markets had ended marginally positive.

The Sensex ended 160 points higher at 38,897 while the broader Nifty50 index added 36 points to end at 11,588. In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap and the Nifty Smallcap index underperformed, down 0.8 percent each.

Infosys, Sun Pharma, UPL, Tech Mahindra, and Maruti Suzuki were top gainers on the Nifty50 while Indiabulls Housing, IndusInd Bank, L&T, Bharti Airtel, and YES Bank led the losses.

Sectoral indices ended mixed for the day. Nifty IT gained nearly 2.75 percent followed by Nifty Pharma which was up 0.9 percent. Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank was the worst performing sector, down 2.5 percent. Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank also declined 0.5 percent each.

Sun Pharma gained 3 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight and raised price target to Rs 505 from Rs 470 per share.

Avenue Supermarts, the operator of D-Mart supermarkets, rallied 5 percent after the company reported double-digit growth in the first quarter of FY20.

Among losers, DHFL plunged 30 percent after a Rs 2,224 crore loss in the fourth quarter ended March 31, its highest quarterly loss.