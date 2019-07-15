Market
Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher; Infosys surges 7%, Sun Pharma up 3%
Updated : July 15, 2019 04:53 PM IST
Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Monday, led by Infosys, which was up 7 percent.
The Sensex ended 160 points higher at 38,897, while the broader Nifty50 index added 36 points to end at 11,588.
Sun Pharma gained 3 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more