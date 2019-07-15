cnbctv-18 budget 2019
Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher; Infosys surges 7%, Sun Pharma up 3%

Updated : July 15, 2019 04:53 PM IST

Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Monday, led by Infosys, which was up 7 percent.
The Sensex ended 160 points higher at 38,897, while the broader Nifty50 index added 36 points to end at 11,588.
Sun Pharma gained 3 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight.
