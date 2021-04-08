  • SENSEX
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher for third session; Metals, IT stocks lead, banks fall

Updated : April 08, 2021 03:50 PM IST

The Nifty Metal index surged 4 percent as steel prices in China hovered around a record high.
Broader markets outperformed with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.6 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.
Among other sectors, Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG were also in the green but losses in Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial capped gains.
Published : April 08, 2021 03:34 PM IST

