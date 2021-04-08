Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher for third session; Metals, IT stocks lead, banks fall

Indian shares ended off day's high but in the green, rising for a third straight session on Thursday. Gains in metals and IT stocks were capped by losses in banks and financials. The Sensex ended 84 points higher at 49,746 while the Nifty rose 55 points to settle at 14,874.

India’s main stock indexes have been retreating from the record highs of February amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday kept interest rates at record lows but committed to a massive government bond purchase programme, helping keep share markets buoyant.

"Domestic market continued its optimistic rally supported by dovish monetary policy though it witnessed consolidation during the second half due to selling in Banking stocks. Metal stocks led the sectorial rally on a strong outlook supported by rising steel prices and production. Q4 earnings season has started and the market is expected to have a stock centric rally in the coming days which has a very broad positive view," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

On the Nifty50 index, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Shree Cement, UlteaTech Cement and Hindalco were the top gainers while IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Sun Pharma, SBI Life, and Bajaj Finance led the losses.

Broader markets outperformed with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.6 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

The Nifty Metal index surged 4 percent as steel prices in China hovered around a record high. JSW Steel led the gains, up 9.5 percent while JSPL, SAIL and Tata Steel rose between 5-7 percent.

Meanwhile, the Nifty IT index climbed 1 percent as the rupee weakened after the RBI’s announcement of the bond-buying programme.