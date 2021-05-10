  • SENSEX
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher for fourth session; metals, pharma sectors lead

Updated : May 10, 2021 03:38:26 IST

The Sensex ended 296 points higher at 49,502 while the Nifty rose 119 points to settle at 14,942.
Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the midcap index up 1 percent and smallcap index up 1.6 percent.
On the Nifty50 index, Coal India, UPL Hindalco, IOC and L&T were the top gainers.
Published : May 10, 2021 03:34 PM IST

