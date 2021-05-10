Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher for fourth session; metals, pharma sectors lead Updated : May 10, 2021 03:38:26 IST The Sensex ended 296 points higher at 49,502 while the Nifty rose 119 points to settle at 14,942. Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the midcap index up 1 percent and smallcap index up 1.6 percent. On the Nifty50 index, Coal India, UPL Hindalco, IOC and L&T were the top gainers. Published : May 10, 2021 03:34 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply