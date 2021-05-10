Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher for fourth session; metals, pharma sectors lead

Indian shares ended higher for a fourth straight session on Monday boosted by metal stocks on the back of strong commodity prices and as mortgage lender, HDFC extended gains after better-than-expected quarterly results.

The Sensex ended 296 points higher at 49,502 while the Nifty rose 119 points to settle at 14,942. Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the midcap index up 1 percent and smallcap index up 1.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the sentiment was also lifted as Asian equity markets rose on hopes that interest rates will remain low due to receding inflationary pressure after weak U.S. jobs data on Friday.

Boosted by liquidity support measures from global central banks, the stock market has looked past a rapid rise in domestic coronavirus cases and calls to impose a nationwide lockdown.

"Domestic bourses continued to ride on its optimistic wave mirroring strong across-the-board buying with metals, auto and pharma stocks leading the rally. U.S job growth significantly slipped its April forecast signalling sluggish momentum in the labour market while a cyber attack hiked the US oil prices. Despite a decline in April auto sales numbers due to the impact of covid lockdowns, the auto sector managed to stay afloat owing to its long term positive outlook," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

On the Nifty50 index, Coal India, UPL Hindalco, IOC and L&T were the top gainers while Shree Cement, UtraTech Cement, Britannia, Infosys, and Hero Moto led the losses.

All sectors were in the green for the day. Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma rose around 3 percent each while Nifty Auto was up 1.6 percent. Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Servcies also added around a percent each.

Metal stocks rose in trade as iron ore futures surged and copper prices hit a record high amid an outlook for tight supply and strong demand fuelled by a global economic recovery.

Among individual stocks, Shares of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC), the country's largest mortgage lender, rose over 1 percent after it reported a net profit of Rs 3,180 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, registering a growth of 8.68 percent over Rs 2,926 crore in the previous quarter.