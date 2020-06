Indian shares ended higher for the fifth session in a row for the first time in 2020 on Tuesday driven by a surge in financials, while a broadly positive global mood also helped the rally. Gains in index heavyweights like Kotak Bank, HDFC twins, and ICICI Bank helped offset the broader impact of a rating cut by Moody’s, citing slow economic growth.

The Sensex ended 522 points higher at 33,825 while the Nifty rose 153 points to settle at 9,979. Market breadth was in favour of advances with the advance-decline ratio at 7:2

Bajaj Finserv, Zee, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, and Kotak Bank were the top gainers on the Nfty50 index, while Coal India, Maruti, BPCL, ITC, and Dr Reddy's led the losses.

All sectors, except Nifty FMCG, ended the day in the green. Nifty Realty surged nearly 5 percent, while Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Fin Services rose over 3 percent each. Nifty Auto and Nifty IT also added nearly a percent each.

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose 7.7 percent after promoter Uday Kotak offloaded 5.6 crore or 56 million shares in the bank to comply with Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) promoter shareholding norms.

Shares in India’s retail and hotel chains also gained as the government prepared to further ease lockdown curbs from next week. Retailer Shoppers Stop soared 20 percent.