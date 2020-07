The Indian indices ended higher after a volatile session on Monday led by gains in IT, FMCG stocks and index heavyweight RIL after the company received 13th investment from Qualcomm towards Jio Platforms. However, heavyweight financials like HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Kotak Bank capped some gains during the day.

The Sensex ended 99 points higher at 36,694 while the Nifty rose 35 points to settle at 10,803.

The stock gained as much as 3.6 percent to hit its all-time high of Rs 1,947 per share on the BSE in intra-day deals. Moreover, Reliance Industries also became the first-ever Indian company to hit the market capitalisation of Rs 12 lakh crore. In less than one month, the company's market cap rose to Rs 12 lakh crore from Rs 11 lakh crore. It ended 3.2 percent higher.

Broader markets were flat for the day with Nifty Midcap down 0.2 percent and Nifty Smallcap up 0.06 percent.

Among sectors, Nifty FMCG, Nifty IT, and Nifty Metal rose between 1.3 percent and 1.7 percent for the day while Nifty Auto added around 0.6 percent. Losers included Nifty Bank, Nifty Fin Services and Nifty Realty, down over 1 percent each.

Coming to stocks, Tech Mahindra, Hindalco, HCL Tech, RIL, and JSW Steel were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while Powergrid, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank led the losses.