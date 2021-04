Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher after a volatile session; metals, banks gain, auto stocks fall

Updated : April 15, 2021 03:32 PM IST

The Sensex ended 259 points higher at 48,803 while the Nifty rose 77 points to settle at 14,581.

Nifty IT also recovered from day's low to settle 0.9 percent higher.