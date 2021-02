Indian indices ended flat on Friday after rising in early deals as FMCG, energy, pharma and metal stocks declined. However, a rise in IT and financial stocks capped the fall. Heavyweights ITC, RIL, Bharti Airtel, and HUL dragged the benchmarks which ICICI Bank, Infosys and HDFC twins rose.

The Sensex ended 13 points higher at 51,544 while the Nifty lost 10 points to settle at 15,163. However, both benchmarks ended over a percent higher for the week.

Broader markets were mixed for the day with the midcap index down 0.3 percent and smallcap index up 0.1 percent.

Among sectors, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Metal fell over 1.5 percent each while Nifty Pharma and Nifty Energy lost over a percent each. However, Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Servdies rose 1 percent and Nifty IT added 0.2 percent trimming the losses.

On the Nifty50 index, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Axis Bank and Wipro were the top gainers while ITC, Sun Pharma, GAIL, Coal India and ONGC led the losses.