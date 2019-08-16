Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat on Friday, down 0.6% for the week; banks gain, IT stocks drag
Updated : August 16, 2019 03:49 PM IST
Indian benchmark indices ended flat on Friday, as gains in banking and auto stocks were capped by losses in IT stocks.
The indices ended over 1.5 percent higher for the week.
The Sensex ended 39 points higher at 37,350 while the broader Nifty50 index added 18 points to end the day at 11,048.
