Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat; mid, smallcaps outperform Updated : April 06, 2021 03:43 PM IST The Indian benchmark indices ended with minor gains on Tuesday amid volatility dragged by selling in banks, financials and IT stocks. Metal, Pharma, and Realty indices rose over 1 percent each and banking stocks underperformed. The outperformance of midcap indices kept the market breadth in favour of advances. Published : April 06, 2021 03:35 PM IST