Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat; mid, smallcaps outperform

The Indian benchmark indices ended with minor gains on Tuesday amid volatility dragged by selling in banks, financials and IT stocks. Metal, Pharma, and Realty indices rose over 1 percent each and banking stocks underperformed.

The Sensex ended 42 points higher at 49,201, and the Nifty ended 45 points higher at 14,683. The broader market indices outperformed benchmark indices to end nearly 1 percent higher.

On the Nifty50, Power Grid, Grasim, Eicher Motors, Axis Bank, Ultra Cement were the top losers, and Adani Ports, Tata Consumer, Asian Paints, JSW Steel, and SBI Life were the top gainers.

Among the indices, Nifty Metal, Pharma, and Realty surged over 1 percent; 1.4, 1.8, and 1.2 percent, respectively. Nifty Auto, Financial Services, FMCG, and IT also ended the day in the green. On the other hand, Nifty Bank and Nifty Media ended the day in red.

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday asked institutional investors like banks, insurance companies and pension funds to follow ’transparent’ Stewardship Code in order to be truly accountable to their clients and beneficiaries. The institutional investors should act as a counterforce to any unwanted decision being pushed in the board which may not be in the interest of all stakeholders, Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi said.

Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) rallied over 9 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 814.95 on Tuesday after the company reported a sharp jump in its cargo volume for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Shares of realty firm Sobha Ltd rallied over 8 percent in early trade on Tuesday after the company posted record sales bookings during the last fiscal year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shares of Panacea Biotec were locked in the upper circuit of 20 percent on both the bourses after it announced an agreement to manufacture 100 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine for the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Shares of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) rallied over 3 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high on Tuesday after the company reported a substantial increase in production and sales during the quarter ended March 2021. The steel producer reported a 34.41 percent rise in its output, and the sales grew 37.41 percent during Q4FY21.