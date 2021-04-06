  • SENSEX
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat; mid, smallcaps outperform

Updated : April 06, 2021 03:43 PM IST

The Indian benchmark indices ended with minor gains on Tuesday amid volatility dragged by selling in banks, financials and IT stocks.
Metal, Pharma, and Realty indices rose over 1 percent each and banking stocks underperformed.
The outperformance of midcap indices kept the market breadth in favour of advances.
Published : April 06, 2021 03:35 PM IST

