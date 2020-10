Indian indices pared gains to end on a flat note on Tuesday as losses in bank, financials and pharma sectors were capped by gains in IT stocks and heavyweight Reliance Industries. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, ITC and Axis Bank were the top contributors to the losses to the benchmarks.

The Sensex ended 32 points higher at 40,625 while the Nifty rose 3.5 points to 11,934.50.

Broader markets underperformed benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices down 0.5 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

On the Nifty50 index, HCL Tech, Infosys, Kotak Bank, RIL, and UltraTech Cement were the top gainers while Cipla, Titan, Adani Ports, Divi's Labs, and ICICI Bank led the losses.

Among sectors, Nifty Pharma fell the most, down 1.8 percent while Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services fell 0.9 percent each. Nifty Auto also lost 0.6 percent and Nifty FMCG shed 0.3 percent for the day. However, Nifty IT and Nifty Metal gained 1.4 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.