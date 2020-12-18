Market Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat but at record close; up over 1.5% for the week Updated : December 18, 2020 03:39 PM IST Indian indices ended flat but at record highs for the fifth straight session led by gains in IT, pharma and FMCG sectors. The Sensex ended 26 points higher at its closing high of 46,916 while the Nifty rose 20 points to its record close at 13,760. For the week, both indices ended over 1.5 percent higher, up for the sixth straight week. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.