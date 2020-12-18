  • SENSEX
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat but at record close; up over 1.5% for the week

Updated : December 18, 2020 03:39 PM IST

Indian indices ended flat but at record highs for the fifth straight session led by gains in IT, pharma and FMCG sectors.
The Sensex ended 26 points higher at its closing high of 46,916 while the Nifty rose 20 points to its record close at 13,760.
For the week, both indices ended over 1.5 percent higher, up for the sixth straight week.
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat but at record close; up over 1.5% for the week





