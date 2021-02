Indian shares ended flat on Wednesday as gains in heavyweight RIL, TCS and HDFC capped losses in banking stocks. The Sensex ended 19 points lower at 51,309 while the Nifty fell 3 points higher to settle at 15,106.

Meanwhile, the broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap up 0.7 each.

On the Nifty50 index, Cipla, Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life, HDFC Life, and M&M were the top gainers while Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and Britannia led the losses.

Among sectors, the Nifty Auto rose the most, up around 1 percent followed by the pharma index, which gained 0.7 percent. Meanwhile, Nifty IT added 0.4 percent. However, the Nifty Bank index underperformed, down 0.7 percent and Nifty Fin Services shed 0.2 percent for the day.