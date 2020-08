Indian shares pared morning gains to end flat on Thursday as gains in auto and metal stocks were capped by losses in index heavyweights Bharti Airtel, ITC, Infosys and Sun Pharma. The Sensex ended 59 points lower at 38,310 while the Nifty fell 8 points to settle at 11,300.

Sentiment was also negative after the country reported a record single-day increase of 66,999 cases, India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 23,96,637 on Thursday.

Broader market, however, outperformed benchmarks with midcap and smallcap indices up 1.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Tata Motors, Hindalco, L&T, Titan and Bharti Infratel were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, up 3.5-4.5 percent while Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, HDFC Life and ITC led the losses.