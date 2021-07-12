Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat as banks gain, IT falls; broader markets outperform

Indian shares pared morning gains to end flat on Monday as losses in IT and metals offset gains in banks and auto stocks. Meanwhile, the investors awaited data on consumer price inflation (CPI) for June and industrial output for May.

The Sensex ended 13 points lower at 52,372 while the Nifty was up 3 points at 15,692.

Meanwhile, Asian peers witnessed a relief rally as US stocks hit all-time highs and China’s policy easing helped calm jitters on global growth.

The country’s retail inflation probably accelerated to a seven-month high in June on rising food and fuel prices, staying above the Reserve Bank of India’s comfort zone for a second straight month, a Reuters poll showed.

Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up around half a percent each.

The Nifty Bank added around 0.4 percent with ICICI Bank rising over a percent. The Nifty Auto index was flat but in the green as it snapped a four-day losing streak.

On the Nifty50 index, UltraTech Cement, Grasim, Shree Cement, JSW Steel and SBI Life Were the top gainers while Adani Ports, BPCL, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and Infosys led the losses.