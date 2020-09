Market

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat as banks, FMCG stocks drag; IT, metals rise

Updated : September 29, 2020 03:34 PM IST

The Sensex ended 8 points lower at 37,973 while the Nifty fell 5 points to settle at 11,222.

On the Nifty50 index, Hindalco, UltraTech Cement, Hero Moto, TCS, and Titan were the top gainers