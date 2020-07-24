  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat as banks drag, RIL jumps; up 2.5% for the week

Updated : July 24, 2020 03:48 PM IST

The Sensex ended 11 points lower at 38,129 while the Nifty fell 21 points to 11,194.
RIL hit another record high in intraday-deals and settled over 4 percent higher for the day
Losses in financials heavyweights ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank kept the index in the red.
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat as banks drag, RIL jumps; up 2.5% for the week

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Asian Paints Q1FY21 net profit falls 67.3%; revenue drops 42.7%

Asian Paints Q1FY21 net profit falls 67.3%; revenue drops 42.7%

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Man administered first does of Covaxin at AIIMS as phase-1 of human trial begins

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Man administered first does of Covaxin at AIIMS as phase-1 of human trial begins

Welspun India Q1 net falls 65% to Rs 53.75 cr

Welspun India Q1 net falls 65% to Rs 53.75 cr

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement