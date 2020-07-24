Market Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat as banks drag, RIL jumps; up 2.5% for the week Updated : July 24, 2020 03:48 PM IST The Sensex ended 11 points lower at 38,129 while the Nifty fell 21 points to 11,194. RIL hit another record high in intraday-deals and settled over 4 percent higher for the day Losses in financials heavyweights ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank kept the index in the red. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply