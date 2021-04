The Indian equity market reversed its opening gains to end flat with a positive bias on Thursday amid high volatility on the monthly F&O expiry day. Smallcap indices outperformed to close half a percent higher than peers.

Sensex slipped 610 points and Nifty lost 150 points from the intra-day highs.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Metals gained the most -- surging almost 5 percent. Nifty Pharma rose 0.34 percent. Nifty Auto fell the most -- almost 1 percent.

Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty IT gained the most, while losses were seen in metal, pharma and realty indices. Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty IT, Nifty Media, and Nifty Realty closed the day in red.

Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, and Hero Moto Corp slipped 2 percent each. And Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv extended gains up to 4-7 percent.

The reports of China discouraging exports lifted steel stocks, JSW Steel rose 10 percent and Tata Steel rose 6 percent.

Reliance Industries closed with a gain of 1 percent ahead of its earnings tomorrow. Sun TV rose nearly 4 percent ahead of the exit poll of Tamil Nadu's Assembly Elections.