Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat after hitting record highs; IT drags, pharma gains

Indian indices pared gain after hitting record high to end flat on Friday as gains in pharma, metal and heavyweight RIL were offset by losses in It stocks and banks.

The Sensex ended 19 points lower at 53,140 while the Nifty was down 1 point at 15,923. However, both benchmarks logged their first weekly gain in 3 week, rising 1.5 percent each.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were lower as profit-taking in Taiwanese chip giant TSMC, despite record profits, weighed on other tech firms and broader risk sentiment, while a more dovish U.S. rates outlook kept bond yields near multi-month lows.

Back home, Divi's Labs, Bharti aIrtel, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel and PowerGrid were the top gainers while HCL Tech, Eicher Motors, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv and Adani Ports led the losses.

Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the midcap index up 0.4 percent and smallcap idnex up over a percent.

Among sectors, Nifty IT lost the most, over a percent while Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services were down 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Metal rose around a percent and Nifty FMCG was up 0.2 percent.

Angel Broking hit 20 percent upper circuit of Rs 1,274 after the firm posted strong results with profit more than tripling in the June quarter.

Bandhan Bank share price fell 3 percent to Rs 310 after the private lender said its loan book and deposits declined in the June quarter.