Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end marginallty lower after a volatile session; RIL, HDFC Bank top draggers
Updated : February 25, 2020 03:41 PM IST
The BSE Sensex ended 82 points lower at 40,281, while the Nifty50 index settled 31 points lower at 11,798.
Gains in IT and financial stocks were capped by losses in index heavyweights - Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.
TCS, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SBI, and Zee were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Hindalco, Eicher Motors, and HCL Tech led the losses.