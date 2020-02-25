Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end marginallty lower after a volatile session; RIL, HDFC Bank top draggers

Indian shares ended with mild losses on Tuesday as Asian markets steadied after a steep sell off in the previous session, while US President Donald Trump’s two-day visit failed to boost sentiment. Gains in IT and financial stocks were capped by losses in index heavyweights - Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

The BSE Sensex ended 82 points lower at 40,281, while the Nifty50 index settled 31 points lower at 11,798. Meanwhile, the broader markets were also in the red with the Nifty Midcap index and Nifty Smallcap index down 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

The Nifty index tumbled 2.1 percent and the Sensex plunged nearly 2 percent on Monday, in a broad global market sell-off sparked by fears of a greater impact on economic growth from the rapid spread of the coronavirus outside China.

Among stocks, TCS, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SBI, and Zee were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Hindalco, Eicher Motors, and HCL Tech led the losses.

Sectoral indices were mixed for the day. While major selling was seen in Nifty Pharma and Nifty Auto indices, down 2.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, Nifty IT and Nifty Realty were positive for the day, up 0.8 percent and 1 percent. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank and Nifty FMCG were flat for the day.

Globally, Asian share markets found some stability after a wave of early selling petered out and Wall Street futures managed a solid bounce, allowing investors to take a breather from coronavirus fears.