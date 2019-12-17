Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end at record close led by IT, metal stocks; Tata Steel top gainer

Indian shares extended gains to end at record closing highs on Tuesday, following gains in Asian peers, boosted by IT, metals and banking stocks. Gains in index heavyweights like HDFC, HDFC Bank, Infosys, TCS, and ITC contributed the most.

Risk sentiment was also supported by trade deal optimism, positive economic signals in China, which sent Asian shares to an 18-month high.

The BSE Sensex settled 413 points higher at a new closing high of 41,352 as against its previous closing high of 41,130, hit on November 28. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty50 also rallied 111 points to end at a record close of 12,165 as against its previous closing high of 12,151, hit on November 28.

In intra-day deals, the BSE Sensex rose 463 points to hit a new high of 41,401.65, while the Nifty index advanced 129 points to its all-time high of 12,182.75.

Broader market indices were in line with benchmarks with the Nifty MidCap 100 index adding 0.6 percent, while the SmallCap100 index advancing 0.75 percent.

Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, Hindalco, and Tata Motors were top Nifty gainers for the day, up between 2.9-4.6 percent, while Sun Pharma, GAIL, Bajaj Auto, M&M, and Titan led the losses.

Most sectoral indices ended in green with Nifty Bank advancing 0.5 percent to end at a new closing high of 32,140. Nifty Metal rallied 2.9 percent and Nifty IT surged 1.9 percent. Nifty Media also added 1 percent for the day, while Nifty Auto rose 0.6 percent. Nifty Fin Services gained 0.9 percent for the day and Nifty FMCG was up 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Realty fell around 0.3 percent each.

Metal stocks rallied over US-China deal optimism. JSPL, Tata Steel, SAIL, Vedanta, Hindalco, and JSW Steel rose between 2-7.3 percent during the day.