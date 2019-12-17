#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end at record close led by IT, metal stocks; Tata Steel top gainer

Updated : December 17, 2019 03:55 PM IST

Indian shares extended gains to end at record closing highs on Tuesday, following gains in Asian peers, boosted by IT, metals and banking stocks.
The BSE Sensex settled 436 points higher at a new closing high of 41,375, while the NSE Nifty50 also rallied 111 points to end at a record close of 12,165.
Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, Hindalco, and Tata Motors were top Nifty gainers for the day, up between 2.9-4.6 percent.
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end at record close led by IT, metal stocks; Tata Steel top gainer
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Govt intensifies tax collection efforts, targets Rs 1.1 lakh in GST every month until March

Govt intensifies tax collection efforts, targets Rs 1.1 lakh in GST every month until March

GST Council meet preview: New roadmap with focus on 'revenue augmentation' likely on Wednesday

GST Council meet preview: New roadmap with focus on 'revenue augmentation' likely on Wednesday

Union Budget 2020: Stock market to remain open on February 1, 2020

Union Budget 2020: Stock market to remain open on February 1, 2020

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV