Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end at record close led by IT, metal stocks; Tata Steel top gainer
Updated : December 17, 2019 03:55 PM IST
Indian shares extended gains to end at record closing highs on Tuesday, following gains in Asian peers, boosted by IT, metals and banking stocks.
The BSE Sensex settled 436 points higher at a new closing high of 41,375, while the NSE Nifty50 also rallied 111 points to end at a record close of 12,165.
Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, Hindalco, and Tata Motors were top Nifty gainers for the day, up between 2.9-4.6 percent.
