Indian indices edged higher to end at a record close on Wednesday, snapping two sessions of losses, led by gains in IT and auto stocks. Nifty Bank and Nifty Metal were also positive, lifting the sentiment further, however, FMCG was the only index to end in the red.

The Sensex ended 394 points higher at 49,792 while the Nifty rose 123 points to settle at 14,645.

Broader markets were also higher for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.5-1 percent each.

On the Nifty50 index, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Maruti were the top gainers while Powergrid, Shree Cement, NTPC, GAIL and HDFC Bank led the losses. The Nifty Auto and Nifty IT index surged over 2 percent each for the day while Nifty Metal was up 0.9 percent. Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services also rose 0.3 percent each.

Among Sensex stocks, Maruti rose the most by 2.75 percent, followed by Tech Mahindra (2.67 percent), Mahindra & Mahindra (1.98 per cent) and Asian Paints (1.98 percent). Gains in Reliance, TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, HDFC and ICICI Bank also helped the barometer extend its rally for a second day.

Among losers, Power Grid dropped 1.75 percent and NTPC by 1.35 percent. Asian shares were mostly higher ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration as US president. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4 percent and South Korea’s Kospi by 0.6 percent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.7 percent. Japanese market however dropped 0.4 percent due to fresh COVID-19 concerns.