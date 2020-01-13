Market
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end at record close; Infosys rises 4.5% post Q3 numbers
Updated : January 13, 2020 03:51 PM IST
Indian shares ended at record close on Monday, with Infosys leading gains, rising 4 percent.
The Sensex settled 260 points higher at a record close of 41,859, while Nifty also ended at a new closing high of 12,329, up 73 points.
Broader markets also gained during the day with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up 0.8 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.
