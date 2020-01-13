#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end at record close; Infosys rises 4.5% post Q3 numbers

Updated : January 13, 2020 03:51 PM IST

Indian shares ended at record close on Monday, with Infosys leading gains, rising 4 percent.
The Sensex settled 260 points higher at a record close of 41,859, while Nifty also ended at a new closing high of 12,329, up 73 points.
Broader markets also gained during the day with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up 0.8 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.
cnbc two logos
