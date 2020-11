Indian indices ended at a record close on Wednesday led by gains in financials and auto stocks. Heavyweights L&T, M&M, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finance contributed the most to the indices.

The Sensex rose 227 points to settle at a new closing high of 44,180 while the Nifty rose 64 points to its fresh closing high of 12,938.

In intraday deals as well the benchmaks hit new highs. The Sensex rose as much as 263 points to its all-time high of 44,215.49 while the Nifty gained 74 points to its record high of 12,948.85.

Broader markets were also positive for the day with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up 1.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

Among sectors, Nifty Auto rose the most, up 3 percent led by M&M. Meanwhile the bank and fin services indices added 1.9 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. However, Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT lost around a percent each and Nifty Pharma was down 0.6 percent.

M&M, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, L&T, and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index while BPCL, HUL, Dr Reddy's, Hero Moto, and Bharti Airtel led the losses.

M&M shares surged nearly over 10 percent after the company said it will make new K2 series tractors in Telangana. “The company’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES) will manufacture a new tractor series called the ‘K2’, exclusively at the company’s tractor manufacturing facility at Zaheerabad in the state of Telangana,” M&M said in a press release on Tuesday.