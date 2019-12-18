Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end at record close for second session; M&M, Sun Pharma top gainers

The benchmark indices continued its bulls run to end at a record close for the second straight session on Wednesday with Nifty hitting 12,200 levels for the first time ever during the day.

Major buying was seen in pharma, metal and auto sectors, while gains in index heavyweights like HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC, Infosys, and HDFC also helped lift the indices to record highs.

Optimism that the initial Sino-US trade pact will allay one of the major risks to global economic growth also boosted the sentiment.

The BSE Sensex ended 206 points higher at a new closing high of 41,558, while Nifty settled 57 points higher at fresh closing high of 12,222.

In intra-day deals, Sensex rose as much as 263 points to hit a new high of 41,614.77, while the Nifty50 index gained 73 points to hit a fresh high of 12,237.70.

M&M, Sun Pharma, JSW Steel, Asian Paints, and HDFC Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, up between 1.7-3.5 percent, while Tata Motors, GAIL, Grasim, Yes Bank, and SBI led the losses.

However, broader markets underperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Midcap down 0.3 percent, however, Nifty Smallcap was flat (down 0.08 percent).

Most sectors gave positive returns for the day. Nifty Pharma rose the most, up 1.2 percent, followed by Nifty Metal, which rose 0.75 percent. Nifty Auto also added 0.6 percent and Nifty IT gained 0.4 percent for the day. Nifty Bank ended 0.4 percent higher, at new closing high of 32,261 for second straight day.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Banks fell over 1.9 percent and Nifty Media declined 0.4 percent for the day.

Tata Group stocks fell after NCLAT restores Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Group. Tata Motors fell nearly 3 percent, while Tata Global Beverages was down 3.5 percent. Tata Chemicals also shed 1.5 percent and Tata Power lost 1.3 percent for the day.

PSU Banks were under pressure as Bank of Baroda fell over 3 percent after reports emerged that the lender under-reported bad loans for the financial year 2019. Meanwhile, Punjab National Bank shed 2 percent after the public sector lender said CRISIL had put its bonds on “rating watch with developing implications”. Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India and SBI also lost between 1.7-2.5 percent for the day.