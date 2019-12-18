TOP NEWS »

Updated : December 18, 2019 03:47 PM IST

The benchmark indices continued its bulls run to end at a record close for the second straight session on Wednesday with Nifty hitting 12,200 levels for the first time ever during the day. 
Major buying was seen in pharma, metal and auto sectors, while gains in index heavyweights like HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC, Infosys, and HDFC also helped lift the indices to record highs.
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end at record close for second session; M&M, Sun Pharma top gainers
