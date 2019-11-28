Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end at record close for second session; RIL mcap hits Rs 10 lakh crore

Indian shares ended at record closing high for the second straight session on Thursday ahead of November futures and options expiry, as investors awaited gross domestic product (GDP) data due on Friday. Gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries and banks boosted the indices.

The Sensex rose 109 points to close at 41,130, while Nifty settled 50 points higher at 12,151. Both indices ended at a record close yesterday as well.

In intra-day deals, the Sensex rose as much as 143 points to hit a new high of 41,164, while the Nifty rose 57 points to hit a record high of 12,157. Sensex and Nifty previously hit all-time highs on November 26.

The Nifty Midcap rose 1 percent, while and the Nifty Smallcap index added 0.6 percent.

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries, on Thursday, became the first Indian company to hit Rs 10 lakh crore market cap, making it the most valued Indian company in terms of market capitalisation. The stock ended 0.65 percent higher at 1,580.

Among other stocks, Bharti Infratel, UPL, JSW Steel, Yes Bank, and Coal India were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while Zee, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Bank, HDFC, and Bajaj Auto led the losses.

Major buying was seen in metal, IT and banking sectors. Nifty Bank also ended at record closing high, up 0.5 percent.

The Nifty PSU Bank index rose the most, up 3.4 percent, followed by the Nifty Metal, up 2 percent. Meanwhile, the Nifty Realty and Nifty Private Bank advanced 1.1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively and the Nifty IT also jumped 0.6 percent.

Among losers, the Nifty Auto was the only index in red, down 0.3 percent for the day.