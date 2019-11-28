Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end at record close for second session; RIL mcap hits Rs 10 lakh crore
Updated : November 28, 2019 04:01 PM IST
Major indices end November series in the green
Nifty Bank notches 32,000 for the first time
Market breadth in favour of advances with adv-dec ratio at 4:3
