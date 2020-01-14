Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end at record close for second session; auto, FMCG stocks rise
Updated : January 14, 2020 03:40 PM IST
Indian markets ended at a record close for the second straight session, following gains in Asian peers, led by gains in index heavyweights like HDFC, ITC, Axis Bank, and TCS.
Major buying was seen in FMCG, metal, and IT sectors, while banks were in the red for the day.
The Sensex settled 93 points higher at a record close of 41,952, while Nifty also ended at a new closing high of 12,362, up 33 points.
