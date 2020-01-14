Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end at record close for second session; auto, FMCG stocks rise

Indian markets ended at a record close for the second straight session, following gains in Asian peers, led by gains in index heavyweights like HDFC, ITC, Axis Bank, and TCS. Major buying was seen in FMCG, metal, and IT sectors, while banks were in the red for the day.

However, gains were capped as hopes of a rate cut in February dimmed after data showed a higher-than-expected surge in inflation. December CPI inflation rose to 7.35 percent, its highest level in more than five years. The inflation in December surpassed the RBI's ceiling of 6 percent. Experts believe the central bank will hold rates in February, and closely watch fiscal deficit, before resuming the rate cuts.

The Sensex settled 93 points higher at a record close of 41,952, while Nifty also ended at a new closing high of 12,362, up 33 points.

In intra-day deals, the Sensex rose as much as 134 points to a new high of 41,994, while Nifty also hit a record high for the third straight session. It jumped 45 points to its record high of 12,374.

Broader markets also gained during the day with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Among stocks, Vedanta, Britannia, Hero MotoCorp, ITC, and Cipla were the top gainers on Nifty, while Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, UPL, Reliance Industries, and SBI led the losses.

Shares of Yes Bank fell 8 percent as brokerages remained bearish on the stock amid prolonged uncertainty over the private lender's plans to raise capital. Kotak Institutional Equities maintained a 'sell' call on the stock and cut its target to Rs 40 from Rs 55 a share. Morgan Stanley has retained an underweight call on the stock with a target at Rs 25 a share.

Sectoral indices were mixed for the day. Nifty Media rose the most, up 2 percent, while Nifty FMCG rose 1.4 percent. Nifty IT and Nifty Metal rose 0.8 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively for the day. Nifty Auto also advanced 0.6 percent and Nifty Pharma added 0.5 percent. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank declined 0.3 percent and Nifty Realty fell 0.1 percent.

Globally, Asian shares rose amid signs of goodwill between China and the United States, as the world’s two biggest economies prepared to sign a truce in their bitter trade war. The US Treasury Department on Monday said China should no longer be designated a currency manipulator - a label it applied as the yuan dropped in August.