Indian indices ended at record close with benchmark Sensex crossing 51,000-mark in intra-day deals for their fourth straight session after RBI kept interest rates at record lows while also retaining its accommodative stance.

The Sensex ended 117 points at its closing high of 50,731 while the Nifty rose 28 points to its record close of 14,924. Both benchmarks rose over 9 percent for the week on optimism around the measures announced in the federal budget.

The Reserve Bank of India kept repo rate steady at 4 percent, as widely expected, and reiterated that it will continue to support the recovering economy by ensuring ample rupee liquidity in the banking system. It projected India's GDP growth rate at 10.5 percent for the fiscal year 2021-22 and sees CPI inflation at 5.2 percent in Q4 FY21 from 5.8 percent earlier.

Gains in the benchmarks were supported by banking stocks led by SBI, which surged 11 percent on better than expected December quarter earnings and bullish brokerage views.

The Nifty PSU Bank index jumped over 3.5 percent while the Nifty Banking index added over a percent.

Among other sectors, the Pharma index gained the most, up 1.7 percent while the metal and fin services sectors also added 1 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. However, the Nifty Auto index shed 1.3 percent and Nifty IT lost 0.9 percent for the day capping the gains.

Broader markets were mixed for the day with midcap index down 1 percent and smallcap index up 0.2 percent.

Apart from SBI, Tata Steel, Divi's Labs, Kotak Bank and Dr Reddy's were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index while Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, UPL and Maruti led the losses.