Indian indices ended at record close on Wednesday boosted by buying across all sectors. Gains were mainly led by realty, auto, IT and metal indices.

The Sensex ended 403 points higher at a record close of 46,666 while the Nifty rose 115 points to its closing high of 12,683.

In intra-day deals as well, the Sensex hit an all-time high of 46,704.97, up as much as 442 points while the Nifty rallied 124 points to its new high of 13,692.

"Indian market is effortlessly rallying to record highs on a daily basis tracking firm global markets. Increasing prospects of US stimulus measures, hopes of an effective vaccine and a conclusive FED meeting to announce a positive policy are lifting market sentiments across the globe. In the domestic market, all sectors witnessed good momentum with realty leading the rally in hopes of a revival in demand," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

For the day, broader markets, however, outperformed benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap up over a percent each.

On the Nifty50 index, ONGC, Hindalco, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, and Divi's Labs were the top gainers while IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv and GAIL led the losses.

Among sectors, Nifty Realty surged 5 percent for the day followed by Nifty Metal, which rose 1.8 percent. Nifty Auto, Nifty Pharma were up 0.9 percent each while Nifty IT and Nifty Fin Servcies added 0.8 percent.

However, the Nifty PSU Bank Index, which tracks state-run lenders, was a declining sector.

Mahindra and Mahindra rose nearly 2 percent after the automaker said it would increase the price of its passenger and commercial vehicles from January.