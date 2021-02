Indian indices ended at record close on Wednesday, extending gains for the third straight session led by gains in banking, metal and pharma indices. Meanwhile, Asian shares and US stock futures also rose as governments around the world looked poised to boost spending to help economies recover from the coronavirus and vaccine roll-out programs accelerated.

The Sensex ended 458 points higher at a new closing high of 50,256 while the Nifty rose 142 points to its record close of 14,790.

Broader markets were also surged for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up over 1 percent each.

On the Nifty50 index, IndusInd Bank, Powergrid, Divis Labs, Coal India, and Dr Reddy's were the top gainers while UPL, Shree Cement, Maruti, UltraTech Cement and Grasim led the losses.

Among sectors, all except FMCG and realty indices ended the day in the green. Nifty Pharma index rose the most, up 3 percent followed by Nifty Metal, which added 1.5 percent. Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Fin Services indices were also up over 1 percent each for the day.

The shares of Home First Finance Company listed at a premium of 19.45 percent at Rs 618.80 per share as against the issue price of Rs 518 on the NSE. The shares were listed at Rs 612.15 on the BSE. However, the stock pared listing gains to settled at around a 1 percent premium.