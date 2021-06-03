  • SENSEX
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end at record close; banks, financials lead ahead of RBI policy decision

Updated : June 03, 2021 15:43:01 IST

The Sensex ended 383 points higher at 52,232 while the Nifty rose 114 points to its new closing high of 15,690.
During the day, Nifty50 hit its new intra-day record high of 15,705.
Meanwhile, broader markets were also positive for the day with the midcap index up 0.9 percent and smallcap index up 1.2 percent.
Published : June 03, 2021 03:34 PM IST

