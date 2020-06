Indian markets ended at the day's low on Tuesday dragged by financials and energy stocks. The sentiment was negative as lockdown reopened even as the number of new cases of the virus climbed steeply. The number of new daily cases rose to a new high of almost 10,000 on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 266,598, including 7,466 deaths.

The Sensex fell 414 points to end at 33,957 while the Nifty shed 121 points to settle at 10,047. Index heavyweights HDFC Bank, RIL, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank and Axis Bank contributed the most to the losses.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks more broadly have rallied for nine straight days, tracking US moves that saw the Nasdaq post a record closing high overnight and become the first major index in a new bull market on hopes of a relatively quick global recovery.

Back home, the broader markets were also in the red with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap down 0.5 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

Among sectors, Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services fell over 2 percent each, while, Nifty Energy lost 1.7 percent for the day. Nifty IT and Nifty Metal lost over 1 percent and Nifty Auto was also down half a percent. However, Nifty Pharma was the top gaining index, up 1.8 percent and Nifty FMCG added 0.1 percent for the day.

Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Infratel, and M&M were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, Wipro, GAIL, Tata Motors, and BPCL led the losses.

Cinema chains PVR and INOX Leisure slid 7 percent and 9.7 percent, respectively, after the companies reported losses for the March quarter.