Indian market surged on Friday as Asian peers rebounded after four sessions of bruising losses, mainly led by gains in IT, FMCG, and metal space.

The Sensex ended 1,628 points higher at 29,916, while the Nifty rose 486 points to settle at 8,750. Policymakers across the world launched fresh efforts to stem the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nifty50 records best one-day gain in more than six months, but ended the week around 12 percent lower, and analysts signalled the worst was far from over.

The virus, which originated in China, has spread quickly around the globe, claiming more than 10,000 lives and hammering economic activity.

The carnage in financial markets has taken India’s blue-chip Nifty 50 index 33 percent below its January 20 record intraday high, while India’s small-cap and mid-cap shares have fared no better, falling roughly 29 percent since the start of 2020.

In the Nifty50 index, ONGC, Bharti Infratel, GAIL, UltraTech Cements, and HUL were the top gainers for the day, while IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, and Axis Bank led the losses.

State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp led gains on the Nifty 50 with a 16 percent jump as oil prices bounced back.

Broader markets also advanced with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap index up 4.8 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

All sectoral indices were in the green for the day. Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG indices ended over 8.5 percent higher for the day, while Nifty Metal added 7.7 percent. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Auto were also up around 4 percent each. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank rose 1 percent.