Indian shares rose on Thursday, in line with broader Asian markets that gained on hopes that the coronavirus pandemic was nearing its peak globally. The BSE Sensex ended 1,266 points higher at 31,160, while the broader Nifty50 index jumped 363 points to end at 9,112. The gains were mainly led by auto, financial, and pharma stocks.

Meanwhile, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6 percent, following a strong Wall Street finish on optimistic statements from US President Donald Trump.

Trump said he would like to reopen the US economy with a “big bang” if the deaths from the pandemic were on a downward slope, while New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state’s efforts were helping control the virus in one of the biggest hot spots in the country.

Back home, broader markets also surged with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up 3.3 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.

All sectors were positive for the day by auto index rallied the most, up over 10 percent. Meanwhile, Nifty Finance added 6 percent, and Nifty Bank and Nifty Metal were up 5 percent each. Nifty Pharma also rose 4.5 percent for the day.