Indian shares ended 2 percent lower on Friday, following Asian peers, as coronavirus cases showed no signs of abating. Global coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million on Thursday with more than 52,000 deaths. Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases crossed the 2,300-mark on Friday while the death toll from the virus increased to 56.

The BSE Sensex ended 674 points at 27,590, while the Nifty fell 170 points at 8,084.

The coronavirus pandemic could cost the global economy $4.1 trillion as it ravages United States, Europe and other major economies, the Asian Development Bank warned on Friday. The estimated impact is equivalent to nearly five percent of worldwide output based on a range of scenarios, but the lender said losses from "the worst pandemic in a century" could be higher.

Meanwhile, MSCI’s Asia-Pacific index outside Japan dipped 0.15 percent after oil prices on Friday retreated from their highest single-day rise in the previous session on Trump’s comments on the deal.

In the domestic market, banks and financial stocks led declines. The Nifty banking index was down 5.3 percent and the Nifty financials index fell 4.3 percent. However, Nifty Auto and Nifty IT fell 3 percent each.

Nifty Pharma, on the other hand, surged over 4.8 percent for the day. Nifty FMCG, and Nifty Realty were also positive.