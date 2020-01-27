Market
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end 1% lower on Coronavirus fears; metal, bank stocks drag
Updated : January 27, 2020 03:43 PM IST
Indian shares ended lower on Monday, followed Asian peers, mainly dragged down by metals stocks, as fears about the economic impact of Coroonavirus outbreak curbed risk appetite.
The Sensex settled 458 points lower at 41,155, while Nifty ended 129 points lower at 12,119.
Among stocks, Dr Reddy's M&M, Cipla, UltraTech Cement and Eicher Motors were the top gainers on Nifty.
