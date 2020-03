Indian shares ended over 4 percent lower on Monday as the number of coronavirus infections in the country showed no signs of slowing in spite of a nationwide lockdown. The Sensex ended 1,375 points lower at 28,440, whereas the Nifty50 index lost 379 points to settle at 8,281.

Positive coronavirus cases rose above 1,100 in India as of Sunday evening, government data showed, while the total number of deaths touched 27. Fresh cases were reported even as the country continued to be under a 21-day lockdown, which began on Tuesday last week.

Investor jitters around the economic impact of the virus continued despite a slew of measures by the country’s central bank on Friday, including a 75 basis-point cut in interest rates.

Financials dragged the most during the day with Nifty Fin Services down over 7 percent and Nifty Bank declining 6 percent. Meanwhile, Nifty Auto also shed 5 percent, Nifty Metal fell nearly 3 percent, and Nifty IT lost 2 percent. However, Nifty Pharma and Nifty FMCG were positive for the day, up 1.3 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

On the Nifty50 index, Cipla, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Axis Bank, and Dr Reddy's were the top gainers while Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, and Tata Steel led the losses.

Bajaj Finance fell nearly 12 percent after brokerage firm Bernstein downgraded the non-bank lender. The brokerage downgraded the NBFC from ‘outperform'’ to ‘underperform', and cut its target price by 64 percent to Rs 1,740 per share citing challenges to its unsecured consumer finance model during the coronavirus crisis.