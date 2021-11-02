Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty close volatile session lower; broader markets outperform

The Indian equity benchmark indices closed a volatile session lower Tuesday even as midcaps and smallcaps rallied 1 percent. The gains in realty, automobile, pharma, and select banking stocks were offset by the fall of metal and oil & gas indices. However, the market breadth favours advances with two stocks declining for every one that advanced.

The 30-scrip Sensex closed the session 109 points lower at 60,029 , despite opening higher. The Nifty50 index lost over 40 points to settle below at 17,889. The broader markets, however, outperformed the benchmarks as both mid-caps and small-caps surged a percent higher.

Among the 50 stocks on Nifty, Maruti, NTPC, Titan, SBI, L&T lead the gains, as each scrip rose over 1 to 2 percent higher. Leading the losses were Tata Steel, Grasim, JSW Steel, Hindalco, HCL Tech.

Among sectors on NSE, a strong rally was seen in realty, auto, PSU Bank, media, and select financial shares. However, the losses in metals, IT, and oil & gas indices pulled the market lower.

Globally, while world shares held just under record highs, European shares stumbled as investors focused on earnings and the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting which ends Wednesday.

Although Wall Street hit new highs on Monday, during the Asian session sentiment became more mixed, with equities and bonds of Chinese property developers down over worries about spreading financial contagion from the China Evergrande Group's debt crisis.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, was down marginally, having come close to but not surpassed the all-time highs reached in September.

European indexes were mostly in the red, with the STOXX 600 down 0.2 percent, having been knocked off the previous session's all-time high.

The Reserve Bank of Australia took a major step towards unwinding its pandemic-induced stimulus measures by dropping its target for bond yields. It said a rate move in 2023 was now possible given inflation had risen more quickly than previously forecasted. But it also pushed back against hawkish market expectations.

Fed policymakers are expected to approve plans for scaling back their current $120 billion in monthly bond purchases that would phase them out completely by the middle of next year - a first step away from the core policies put in place in early 2021 to battle the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose close to multi-year highs.

(With inputs from Reuters)