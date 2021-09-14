Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty close the day with mild gains; broader markets outperform

The Indian equity benchmark indices scaled record highs during the session Tuesday and snap losing streak to close higher.

The 30-scrip Sensex closed at a high of 58,247 , as it rose 69 points and the Nifty50 index surged 25 points to end at 17,380, a record closing high for the benchmark. The broader markets outperformed the benchmarks as both mid-caps and small-caps rallied a percent higher.

The Nifty hit an intra-day life high of 17,438 during the session. The outperformance of midcap stocks kept the market breadth in favour of advances.

Among the 50 stocks on Nifty, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Ports, and L&T lead the gains, as each scrip rose over 1.5 to 4 percent higher. Leading the losses were UltraCement, Nestle India, HDFC, BPCL, and Hindustan Unilever.

Among sectors on NSE, a strong rally was seen in the media index . The index was nearly 15 percent in the session led by Zee Entertainment . Further, sectors such as Bank, Auto, IT, Pharma, Realty, Consumer Durables drove the Nifty to its lifetime high. However, Nifty FMCG, Financial Services and Metals closed the day in the red.

Globally, share markets barely moved and the dollar held steady, as investors were waiting for the US inflation data for more clues on the economic health and when the Federal Reserve could start to taper stimulus.

European shares were 0.3 percent lower, with luxury shares tracking their Asian peers down on concerns about the spread of COVID-19 cases in China. MSCI's world stocks benchmark was flat. In the US, futures signalled a slightly negative opening. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down half a percent.

Over in commodities, oil prices hit a six-week high on concerns that another storm could affect output in Texas. Both the benchmarks ticked half a percent higher with US oil at $70.91 a barrel and Brent crude at $73.96 per barrel. Gold, however, was slightly lower, with spot gold trading at $1,792.8 per ounce.

With inputs from Reuters