Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty close near day's high amid volatility following budget 2022 announcements

The Indian equity benchmark indices closed over 1 percent higher in a volatile session after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Budget for FY23.

The 30-scrip Sensex closed at 58,862, as it rose nearly 850 points and the Nifty50 index surged 237 points to end at 17,576. The broader markets supported the rally as both mid-caps and small-caps rallied a percent higher. The market is neutral, with the advance-decline ratio at 1:1.

Among sectoral gauges, a strong rally was seen in Nifty Bank, IT, FMCG, Financial Services. Nifty Metal surged over 4.5 percent and Nifty Private Bank index surged over 2 percent. Nifty Auto and Nifty PSU Bank indices closed over half a percent lower.

Among the 50 stocks on Nifty, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Shree Cement, and Hindalco led the gains, with each scrip rising up to 8 percent. Leading the losses were BPCL, IOC, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, and SBI Life.

Metal stocks surged after the budget's announcement of the extension of concessional tax. However, the auto stocks slipped following the announcement of lower-than-expected sales numbers for January. Sun Pharma rose to a five-year high Tuesday after a strong management commentary.

Tata Motors slipped as the third-quarter earnings came in lower than expected. On the other hand, ITC gained over 3 percent as the budget did not mention a cigarette tax. Real estate stocks also surged following the budget's announcements on affordable housing. Oil marketing companies were among the top losers after posting a series of weak earnings.

Globally, world stocks looked set to leave a volatile January in the past on Tuesday, starting a new month on firmer ground as a slew of reassuring comments from Federal Reserve officials helped calm rate-hike jitters.

European stocks opened 1 percent higher, US stock futures rallied and Japan's stocks surged over 0.3 percent. Overnight on Wall Street, Nasdaq allied over 3.5 higher but closed January on a worse note.

In what sounded like a well-orchestrated chorus, four Fed officials said they felt it was time for the US central bank to begin removing support from a strongly growing economy, where inflation is at its highest in four decades.

Over in commodities, the Brent eased a touch Tuesday at $89 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude also slipped marginally at $88.08 a barrel.

With inputs from Reuters

Also Read | Budget 2022: Road construction stocks rally after FM announces highway network expansion