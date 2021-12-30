Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty close marginally lower; HCL Tech, Titan lead

The Indian equity benchmark indices closed marginally lower during the session Thursday as IT, consumer durables, and pharma stocks capped some losses. The 30-scrip Sensex closed at 57,794, as it declined 12 points and the Nifty50 index lost 10 points to end at 17,203.

Nifty's smallcaps outperformed the benchmark as they rose over 0.25 percent. But midcaps declined over 0.25 percent. The market breadth favours the declines, as 23 stocks and 27 stocks declined.

Among sectoral gauges, a strong rally was seen in IT, consumer durables, pharma, and healthcare indices as they rose 0.5 to 1 percent each. Whereas, auto, financial services, PSU Bank, and realty stocks were under pressure.

Among the 50 stocks on Nifty, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Cipla, HCL Tech, and Titan led the gains, as each scrip rose over 1.5 to 3 percent. Leading the losses were Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto, JSW Steel, UPL, Tata Steel.

Globally, stock markets were mixed Thursday after Wall Street hit a high record high Wednesday night and new daily US coronavirus cases surged to a record. London and Frankfurt opened lower and Tokyo and Seoul also declined. Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced.

Wall Street futures were higher after the benchmark S&P 500 index on Wednesday hit its 70th record high of 2021. The futures for S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up less than 0.1 percent.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose half a percent after a deputy commerce minister said China's total trade is forecast to grow 20 percent in 2021 over a year earlier. Japan's Nikkei shed half a percent and Hang Seng advanced 0.1 percent. Seoul's Kospi also declined half a percent while Sydney's ASX was flat but positive.

