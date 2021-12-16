Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty close higher; midcaps, smallcaps underperform

The Indian equity benchmark indices closed higher Thursday after four sessions of continuous losses. The 30-scrip Sensex closed at 57,901 , as it rose 113 points and the Nifty50 index surged 27 points to end at 17,248. The broader markets underperformed the headline indices as both smallcaps and midcaps declined over half a percent.

Among the 50 stocks on Nifty, Bajaj finance, Infosys, BPCL, Titan, Wipro led the gains, as each scrip rose over 1 to 2.5 percent. Leading the losses were Hindalco, Cipla, Maruti, Sun Pharma, and Hero Moto.

Among sectors on NSE, a strong rally was seen in IT, consumer durables, and oil & gas sectors. The media sector closed over 1.5 percent lower and Nifty Bank, Auto, Pharma declined over half a percent.

Globally, world stocks rallied as investors digested Federal Reserve's decision to increase interest rates thrice in 2022. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose over 1 percent. Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures were creeping up, rising over half a percent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up over half a percent. Japan's Nikkei added 2 percent, and Chinese stocks gained over half a percent.

Over in commodities, oil prices edged higher with brent crude creeping to $75. At the last count, US oil was up over 1 percent to $71.63 and brent crude rose over 1 percent to $74.58.

With inputs from Reuters